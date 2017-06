On Sunday, The UTPB Falcon Baseball team was beaten by Eastern New Mexico.

Final Score

UTPB: 5

Eastern New Mexico: 12

Kameron Mathis: (LP) (4.1 IP) (8 ER)

Jackson Pritchard: (2-4) (2 RBI)

Falcons drop to 6-14 overall on the season.

