Two Texas congressmen from opposite parties drive to US Capitol together

Two Texas congressmen had a long way to go. They traveled about 1,600 miles from San Antonio to Washington.

"Our deadline, it was a cannonball run," said Congressman Beto O'Rourke. "We got there with 30 minutes to spare."

But both men are from two separate political parties.

"What I think was exciting for people was it was a Republican and a Democrat at a time you have political division in this country," said O'Rourke.

What started as a cancelled flight for Republican Congressman Will Hurd, ended up in a two day road trip for both state representatives headed their way to the US capitol. But during their 36-hour road trip, it was no surprise that there might have been some disagreements.

"Will, I could not stand his driving," O'Rourke joked. "If the speed limit was 70, he was going 52 miles an hour. If there was a coffee shop, he stopped at it. At that rate, we weren't only going to miss votes, we were going to miss most of the session of Congress."

The two received about 2 and a half million viewers where they discussed topics from healthcare, to the military, to simply just wanting to stop for donuts. But, this growing friendship is more than just long road conversations.

"It developed a basis for a working relation where we're actually going to get something done," said O'Rourke.

The two signed on to each other's legislation at the US Capitol.

Congressman O'Rourke signed onto Hurd's legislation that would allow law enforcement agencies to prioritize veterans with hiring. Congressman Hurd signed O'Rourke's act that would allow barred family members of US citizens go before a federal judge to decide if they can return to the US.

"I learned that I spend too much time with other Democrats," he said. "Spending time with a Republican is, for me, to more effectively represent my constituents."

O'Rourke said he continues to stay in touch with Congressman Hurd and said he hopes to spend time and learn from other Republicans in the future. He will be visiting Big Spring to speak with veterans, which he said the VA is a topic that must be addressed across the country.

