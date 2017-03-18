Happy Day Humane Society opens doors to new location

A new temporary home for the dogs housed at Happy Day Humane Society opened today, in hopes to find them a permanent one.

"We had a dedication today to the two ladies that began the original humane society here in Big Spring, Dorothy Garrett and Margaret Loyd," said Kristen Partee, a member of the board of directors.

The new facility can hold plenty of dogs and it's goal is to limit the stray population in Big Spring and surrounding areas as well as teaching the community.

"We'll be able to use this facility to educate younger generations about responsible pet ownership," said Partee. "Girl scouts, boy scouts will be able to utilize this facility. It's a great place to volunteer, people can come out, walk a dog, brush a dog, spend time with the animals and not feel like they need to adopt one."

But the real hidden gem is a spay and neuter clinic at the new location that will open soon.

Kristen Partee said the idea is to cut to the source to help the community cut down on strays.

"I believe this community has needed something like this for a long time," said Partee. "I believe the closest one that I've seen is San Angelo, they do some low cost spay and neuter clinics. But to be able to have one right here in Big Spring and offer it to folks in Midland if they're willing to drive and surrounding communities. If you have a neighbor who needs to be spayed or neutered, bring them our way, once we open."

The spay and neuter clinic is not open yet, but they do plan to have it open within a few months.

