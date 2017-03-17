Odessa High Soccer playoff games set

The Odessa High Broncho and lady bronchos will take on El Paso Socorro.

Bi- District Soccer Playoffs

El Paso Socorro Vs. Bronchos

6:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.

Grande Communications Stadium

Girls - Bi District Soccer Playoffs

El Paso Socorro Vs. lady bronchos

4:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.

Grande Communications Stadium

Ticket Prices

Adults - $5

Students - $3

District Passes honored

