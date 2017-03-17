Odessa High Soccer playoff games set

Odessa High Broncho logo (Source: www.ectorcountyisd.org) MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -
The Odessa High Broncho and lady bronchos will take on El Paso Socorro.
Bi- District Soccer Playoffs
El Paso Socorro Vs. Bronchos
6:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.
Grande Communications Stadium
Girls - Bi District Soccer Playoffs
El Paso Socorro Vs. lady bronchos
4:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.
Grande Communications Stadium
Ticket Prices
Adults - $5
Students - $3
District Passes honored
