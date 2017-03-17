Odessa High Soccer playoff games set - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa High Soccer playoff games set

Odessa High Broncho logo (Source: www.ectorcountyisd.org) Odessa High Broncho logo (Source: www.ectorcountyisd.org)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa High Broncho and lady bronchos will take on El Paso Socorro. 

Bi- District Soccer Playoffs

El Paso Socorro Vs. Bronchos

6:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.

Grande Communications Stadium

Girls - Bi District Soccer Playoffs 

El Paso Socorro Vs. lady bronchos 

4:30 P.M. , Friday, March 24th.

Grande Communications Stadium 

Ticket Prices

Adults - $5

Students - $3

District Passes honored

