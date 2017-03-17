Robert Fabian indicted for murder, bond set at $750,000 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Robert Fabian indicted for murder, bond set at $750,000

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Robert Fabian was indicted for murder Friday morning. 

After a grand jury met this morning, his murder bond has been set at $750,000, according to Brewster Country Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

Fabian was Verk’s boyfriend and was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

His bond for that charge still sits at $175,000, for a total of $925,000. 

We're told it is still unknown how Verk was killed.

