Robert Fabian indicted for murder, bond set at $750,000

Robert Fabian was indicted for murder Friday morning.

After a grand jury met this morning, his murder bond has been set at $750,000, according to Brewster Country Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

Fabian was Verk’s boyfriend and was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

His bond for that charge still sits at $175,000, for a total of $925,000.

We're told it is still unknown how Verk was killed.

