Change of trial venue motion granted for Robert Fabian in Zuzu Verk murder

UPDATE: Robert Fabian was in court Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing on his murder charge in the Zuzu Verk.

Following the Dec. 15, hearing two motions were agreed upon.

The state has to reveal any agreement made with Chris Estrada in regards to his testimony and the arrest and conviction records on any state witnesses will be released.

Fabian's lawyer tells us a motion to request for change of venue has been granted, but the court hasn't signed off on it yet.

A trial date has not been set at this time.

-----

Robert Fabian was indicted for murder Friday morning.

After a grand jury met this morning, his murder bond has been set at $750,000, according to Brewster Country Sheriff Ronny Dodson.

Fabian was Verk’s boyfriend and was arrested for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

His bond for that charge still sits at $175,000, for a total of $925,000.

We're told it is still unknown how Verk was killed.

