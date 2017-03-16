North Odessa neighborhood without power following fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

North Odessa neighborhood without power following fire

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A North Odessa neighborhood was left without power following trailer fire. 

Authorities were called out to West Co Road just after 12:30 this afternoon.

A pulling truck unit hit a power line causing the back of the truck and the back of a trailer to catch fire. 

At this time Oncor is on the scene working to get electricity back on. 

No injuries were reported. 

