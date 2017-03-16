San Angelo man's humanitarian work making a difference in Nepal

A San Angelo man is on a mission to change the world one day at a time.

Terry Mikeska tells us he first went to Nepal after the 2015 earthquake to help those in need.

Prior to the earthquake, Mikeska was hosting two Nepal students and that’s why he felt the need to help in any way he could.

He tells us at first he was trying to "fill the rice pot," and raised over $17,000 from friends and social media.

“I felt this as a calling to do humanitarian work,” Mikeska wrote over Facebook messenger.

And while he was asked by many donors to form a non-profit, he decided to do something else.

“I decided to form the Terry Mikeska Foundation, I wanted my donors to understand that I did not want ever to get paid, but would form the foundation so their gift could be tax-deductible,” he wrote.

Mikeska, who is once again in Nepal, tells us 100 percent of donations made to the foundation go to the cause.

But he hasn’t done it alone, other West Texas people have joined him in making a difference too.

An “Angel family” from Odessa has been following him since his first mission and now covers all of his mission expenses.

Because of that help, Mikeska has completed 38 mission projects in Nepal to this day.

