Texting while driving ban bill headed to the Senate

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
AUSTIN, TEXAS (KWES) -

Midland Rep. Tom Craddick’s texting and driving bill passed the 3rd reading in the Texas House of Representatives.

The bill that would ban drivers from texting and using social aps while behind the passed with a vote of 114-32 this morning.

A confirmation vote from the Senate would be the next step before going to Gov. Greg Abbott.

