Hope Chest of Midland encouraging enrollment

Hope chest started in 2014 with funding help from Midland Memorial and March of Dimes.

Any mom is eligible for the program.

It's open to anyone who wants prenatal support throughout their pregnancy.

"They get to come here and enroll in our program and we verify that they are going to see a prenatal provider," Danielle Johnson, Community Relations Coordinator for Midland Memorial Hospital said. "And then they get to earn points for all the prenatal visits they go to and they continue to earn points until their baby is two years old."

Those points go towards getting items in their store.

They offer anything from clothes, shampoo, blankets, a stroller, a car seat and other baby items.

"A lot of the moms that are enrolled in our program, we have about 335 moms right now," Johnson said. "And a lot of them are on Medicaid and low income families so being able to get some of their diapers and wipes or even some of ours mom safe or a car seat or a crib that they might not be able to afford or they wouldn't get at their baby shower."

Hope chest is a 6 week becoming a mom program with classes on getting to know your pregnancy from the early stages, to what to expect the day you go into the hospital to give birth and even post partum care.

The last class was canceled due to low attendance.

To enroll you can call 432-221-1150.

The hours of operation are Mondays and Tuesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The classes are Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

