1 arrested, evading police on bicycle with meth pipe

One man is behind bars after evading Odessa police on a bicycle.

David Randall Siplinger, 54, was traveling on the 4600 block of Andrews Hwy. without the required headlamps when officers attempted to conduct a stop.

Siplinger refused and attempted to lose them by speeding up.

Officers then saw him toss an object onto the ground.

He eventually stopped in the 200 block of East San Jacinto. Officers retrieved the item, which was a meth pipe.

He was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and evading arrest.

