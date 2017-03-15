Midland police warning TSA phone scam

Midland police is warning residents of a recent scam going around the city.

The scammer is posing as an employee of the Transportation Security Administration over the phone.

We’re told local residents have been getting calls saying a distant family member has been detained at the Midland International Air & Space Port by the TSA with a large amount of cash in his or her possession.

The suspect continues by telling the victims they must pay a tax online for the money in order for the family member to be released.

The suspect continues by putting another person on the phone pretending to be the detained relative.

According to a press release, the phone number is usually from Mexico, and the suspect requests that the money to be sent to Mexico.

