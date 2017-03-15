Odessa police looking for criminal mischief fugitive

UPDATE: Axtin Wood was taken into custody on Wednesday morning. We're told he's no longer wanted.

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a fugitive.

Axtin Kessler Wood, 18, is wanted for criminal mischief.

He is 5’9” tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

