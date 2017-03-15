Odessa police release newest outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police release newest outstanding warrants list

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Namecio Heriberto Rojo, 30, with 15 warrants. 

Following behind him is Joel Romero, 20, with 11 warrants and Alexander Charles Lopez, 21, with 10 warrants. 

Rounding out the list are Carlos G. Flores Jr., 52, with 9 warrants and Ashanti Desarie Davis, 30, with 8  warrants. 

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

