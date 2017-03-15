Midland YMCA now offering 'Mommy and me' class

The "Mommy and me" class is new to the area, but one instructor who taught the same class in Abilene is the one who brought the idea to the Midland YMCA.

"The age range is from six months to three years and its for moms of all ages," Tamara Ryan said.

The class is not only helpful to the mommies who are trying to get into shape, but the kids who attend even benefit.

"We do put an educational aspect into the mommy and me classes," Ryan said. "Whether we're singing nursery rhymes to them or we're counting or showing colors or just different things, we definitely try to engage them."

Sarah Trevino who also teaches the class was new to the area because of a job opportunity for her family.

She said this is a great way to meet other moms in the area if you are new to the Permian Basin.

"It's a way for moms and babies to interact with their children to come in and interact with each other forming a closer bond with their kids," Trevino said. "And a closer bond with other moms and caregivers in the area."

Trevino just had her baby and she knows the difficulties of getting your body back.

She now loves to be on the other side helping other moms out there.

"Being able to teach other moms and help them in their fitness journey post baby which can be tough," Trevino said. "And its really cool to be able to do it together and form those friendships that are lifelong and encouraging and motivational."

The class is filled with mommies of all different fitness levels and the instructors feel like they can cater to each mommies needs in the small group they have.

The class is offered Monday through Thursday at 10 a.m. and Friday at 10:15 a.m.

Twice a week, the class focuses on full body strength training, the other two days it's encouraged to bring strollers for cardio, and on Friday's, an aquatic class is offered.

