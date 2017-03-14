Locals donate fencing material to help ranchers affected by Panhandle wildfires rebuild

Locals in the Permian Basin are still finding ways to help our neighbors in the Panhandle who lost everything after the wildfires swept through their land last week.

Many in the community came together to donate water and hay, and now, we are seeing fencing supplies being donated to help the ranchers begin to rebuild.

Shorty's Rental and Feed Store in Midland is selling all fencing supplies at cost and have also started an account for donations at Community State Bank in Midland.

Volunteers are offering to haul the supplies to the Panhandle and one local resident plans on leaving Wednesday morning to take a trailer full of supplies to Wheeler County.

"We're just trying to help our neighbors in the north in their time of crisis right now," said Justin Lang.

So many have been donating fencing supplies, that local Tractor Supply stores in the area have sold out of fencing supplies.

"There's a lot of good people around here and it's shown in the last couple of weeks how many there is around here," said Lang.

