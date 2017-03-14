Odessa College wins $100,000 Rising Star award - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Odessa College wins $100,000 Rising Star award

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Odessa College Logo. (Source: Odessa College) Odessa College Logo. (Source: Odessa College)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa College won the 2017 "Rising Star" award for Community College Excellence today.

The local college was named a top 10 finalist out of 1200 schools across the nation and gets to take  home a whopping $100,000 prize.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly