Officials in route to rollover crash in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Officials in route to rollover crash in Odessa

(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police Officials are in route to a two car crash at I-20 and Moss.

The rollover was reported around 1:41 a.m., in the eastbound lanes, one of the cars involved is a black Chevy pick-up.

Dispatch says at least two people will be taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly