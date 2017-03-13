Newman talks about disappointing loss

UTPB Falcon Basketball is back home after an early exit at The NCAA Region II Tournament.

Head Coach Andy Newman talked about the disappointment and the outlook for next season.

" It's going to take all of us a while to get over this one , just because it was not supposed to end that way, it really wasn't. Now the good thing is that a lot of these guys are juniors and moving forward into next season. This is a great life lesson for them, because their basketball careers are not over. They say anything that doesn't kill you makes you stronger. For those juniors, it will make them stronger and they will remember this moment going into next year. " Said Andy Newman

