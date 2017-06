UTPB Falcon Basketballs Daeshon Francis has been named the 2017 Division II South Central Region Player of the Year.



This was announced Monday by conference officials.

The junior ranked 3rd in the conference with 18 points per game.

He averaged nearly 7 rebounds a game.

He also led the team with 48 steals.

Francis was also named the Lone Star Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

