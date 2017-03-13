High Sky Wing kicks off Warbirds and Wheels this weekend

Event will be at the Midland Army Airfield Museum (Source: KWES)

The High Sky Wing is kicking off their Warbirds & Wheels show at the Midland Army Air Field Museum Hangar this weekend.

Warbirds & Wheels is a car, truck and motorcycle show where guests will be able to compete cars, trucks and motorcycles. First and second trophies will be awarded under the categories of People's Choice, Best of Show, Rarest and Best in Category.

Anyone interested in registering, pre-registration for cars and trucks are $30. Registration for motorcycles are $10. There will be an addition registration on the day of the event. Outdoor parking is $20.

On-site food vendors as well as aircraft rides will be available.

Gates will open to the public at 10 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Judging starts at 1:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per family. All proceeds benefit the MAAF Museum.

For more information, call the High Sky Wing at (432) 703-3142.

