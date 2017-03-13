MPD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Midland Police Department is looking for an aggravated assault suspect.

Jose Ramos, 29, is believed to have stabbed someone this morning in the 200 block of East Pecan Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and black pants.

According to MPD, the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear if Ramos is armed at this time, but he is considered dangerous.

If you see him or have information regarding his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.

