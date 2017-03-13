$200 K worth of meth seized at Presidio Port

Methamphetamine found in car battery (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 5.7 pounds of methamphetamine Friday morning.

According to a press release, the seizure was made just after 1 a.m. when a 2006 Peugeot 206 driven by a 30-year-old male.

The meth, valued at approximately $200,000, was found in the battery of the car during inspection.

We’re told the officers probed the battery and discovered a clear, plastic bag containing a crystalline substance. The substance field tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

“Drug smugglers get very creative in their attempts to smuggle drugs into the United States,” said Michael Neipert CBP Presidio Port Director, “but our officers are ever vigilant for new or different smuggling trends utilized by drug traffickers.”

The driver was arrested and turned over to ICE and HSI agents.

