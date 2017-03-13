Texas Burger on JBS Parkway 'complete loss' following fire, cause of fire determined

Odessa Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at the Texas Burger at 1507 North JBS Parkway in Odessa early Monday morning.

We're told the fire sparked up around 12:15 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters on scene said the fire continued to grow, but one witness said despite being across the street, he didn't even know what was going on.

"When I went there, there wasn't any indication of a fire," said the witness. "No smoke, no smell, no sirens. I was with an EMS buddy of mine and before we got back to the apartment, he was getting notifications that there was some sort of fire from the area. We went to go check it out and sure enough, there was smoke coming out of the building."

We're told it took firefighters over 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire was due to spontaneous combustion of oily rags (soy bean oil).

There were no reports of any injuries.

We're told the establishment is a complete loss and not salvageable.

