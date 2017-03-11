Home Depot fixing 103-year-old Midland resident's home after fire

A 103-year-old longtime Midland resident's home caught fire while she was getting care for an infection. After seeing the story, Home Depot decided to help out and today they began cleaning up the home.

The fire that damaged Narcie Clemons' home is a tragedy that no one knows how or why it happened.

The Home Depot heard about it and assistant manager Lynn Willis decided to take action.

He says they do this a lot as a company and it's part of what makes him proud to work for them.

"You got to drag me out of the building. My finger nails will be on the door jams trying to get out of the building because it's a great company to work for. They give back as much as they can, they do so much for the associates as well. They build a family environment, that's what it's all about," said Willis.

Willis says though the family only wanted to make the home livable again, they're going to get much more than that, as they're planning to repaint and rebuild just about everything.

"That's not how the Home Depot works. We all pull our resources together and we try to go beyond. Our expectations are higher than most, so we try to give back as much as we can," said Willis.

They say they've had other companies reach out to give back as well in the past few days.

They were able to take everything out today, now they're left with the bare bones of the home and should continue working on it Monday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.