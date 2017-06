The Odessa College Lady Wrangler Basketball team is heading to the NJCAA Region 5 Women's Basketball Tournament Finals.

On Friday, they beat McLennan Community College 76-64 in the semi finals.

The lady wranglers will take on Collin County Community College in the finals.

This game will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday.

