Community rallies to help 103-year-old Midland resident restore home

Earlier this week, we told you about the 103-year-old Midland resident who was struggling to rebuild her home after a fire broke out in the bedroom while she was away for just two weeks.

Ever since then, people in the community have been coming together to help get Mrs. Narcie Clemons back in her home.

"It's been a great response. I've been getting phone calls and people have been stopping me in the street saying, "how can I help?" said Isaac Garnett, Narcie's grandson.

Recently, the Midland Home Depot has decided they want to help the family with the home restoration.

Home Depot said they have visited the home and are working out a plan with the Odessa Home Depot that will get Clemons back in her home.

"We can all work together to restore the house back to where it was. Nothing great, just a modest home so my grandmother can get back to her normal life," said Garnett.

We'll keep you updated with the latest on the home restoration.

