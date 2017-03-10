Midland County 4-H driving water to Panhandle for first responders

Water, Gatorade and even some snacks have been donated to the Midland County 4-H in the past five days.

"With all the fires and everything that's been happening, we've definitely decided that we should try to collect as much bottled waters as we possibly could to take to the first responders helping fight the fires up in the Panhandle," said Luke Cowen, President of the Midland County 4-H. "Right now, we're at about 40 pallets of water and all that will be transported up to the Panhandle in the next couple of hours."

They started taking in donations on Monday and it's made a big impression on the 4-H club.

"It's completely humbling," said Cowen. "The fact that there's still hundreds and hundreds of good people in this world that are willing to help and donate to the first responders. We're just very grateful and happy to be a part of it."



Cowen said he's proud of the generosity the community has shown in such a short amount of time and hopes that through these donations first responders across the state know how much support they have from the people they work to protect.

"Thank you for everything that you've done," said Cowen. "We hope that you're staying safe. Thank you for it all, we really appreciate it and we hope that this can help you out as much as we possibly think it will."

If you missed the group, the West Texas Food Bank is accepting donations on the 4-H behalf so you can drop off donations to them or at the Midland County Extension Center at 2445 East Highway 80.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.