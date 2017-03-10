West Texas Food Bank joining Panhandle fire relief - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

West Texas Food Bank joining Panhandle fire relief

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
The West Texas Food Bank is joining the relief efforts for those affected by the Panhandle wildfires.

According to a press release, the West Texas Food Bank is working with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to provide bottled water to those battling the flames.

Donations of bottled water can be made at the West Texas Food Bank distribution center, 411 S Pagewood, Odessa, TX 79761, or to the West Texas Food Bank Facility in Midland, 1601 Westcliff Dr, Midland, TX 79701.

