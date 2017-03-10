West Texas Food Bank joining Panhandle fire relief

The West Texas Food Bank is joining the relief efforts for those affected by the Panhandle wildfires.

According to a press release, the West Texas Food Bank is working with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to provide bottled water to those battling the flames.

Donations of bottled water can be made at the West Texas Food Bank distribution center, 411 S Pagewood, Odessa, TX 79761, or to the West Texas Food Bank Facility in Midland, 1601 Westcliff Dr, Midland, TX 79701.

