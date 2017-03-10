Amber Alert for 2 El Paso children canceled

UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed two El Paso children taken at gunpoint have been returned safely along with their mother.

According to our NBC affiliate in El Paso, officials said the man accused of taking them at gunpoint, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Mendez, is in custody. It was not immediately clear whether Mendez turned himself in.

According to investigators, Mendez is Estrada's boyfriend.

--------------------------------------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued for two El Paso children.

Brandon Estrada,10, and Ashley Estrada, 9, were last seen on March 9.

Ashley is described as 4’6” tall and 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a t-shirt and jeans.

Brandon is 4’5” and weighs 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt and jeans.

The suspect was last known to be in El Paso, Texas, driving a 2001 TL Acura, license plate number HGV 4546.

He is known as Miguel Mendez, 29.

Mendez is 5'10" and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you see them or have any information call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.