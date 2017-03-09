Rep. Landgraf aiming to strengthen punishment for assaults on pr - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rep. Landgraf aiming to strengthen punishment for assaults on pregnant women

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Brooks Landgraf (Source: Texas House of Representatives) Brooks Landgraf (Source: Texas House of Representatives)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

\State Representative Brooks Landgraf filed House Bill 3539 on Thursday.

This bill would make it a third-degree felony to assault a pregnant woman in the state of Texas.

Current state law only classifies that crime as a Class A misdemeanor.

According to a press release, Landgraf filed the bill after a local prosecutor, Kortney Williams, asked for the law to be changed to provide a tool against someone who assaults a pregnant woman.

"This bill is a clear statement that when a pregnant woman is assaulted, both the mother and the unborn child are victims, and a more severe punishment for the attacker is justified,” Landgraf said.

The bill seeks to protect both the pregnant mother and her child, and also create a greater deterrent for assaults of this kind.

If passed by the Texas Legislature, the new law would take effect on Sept. 1, 2017.

