Woman arrested, attempting to throw trashcan at OPD officer

Odessa police arrested a woman after she slapped and attempted to throw a trashcan at an officer.

Authorities were called out to the Dairy Queen on 1525 South Grant in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, they made contact with one of the people involved.

She was identified as Brandi Ferguson, 31, who told officers to “get away” and threw a trashcan at Corp. Hurley.

The trashcan passed him on his right side as Ferguson ran towards him and swung at him on the left side of his face.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with assault on a public servant.

