2 arrested following game room walk through

A man and a woman are behind bars following a walk through at the White Game Room in Odessa on Tuesday morning.

Deputy Adam Marquez observed two playing the slot machines.

Jeran Loschaivo, 23, was seen walking away from a slot machine leaving a back pack behind and continued to play several other machines.

We’re told due to the large amount of customers at the time, Deputy Marquez approached Loschaivo and reminded him about the back pack.

Loschaivo confirmed it was his and went back to for it.

The woman, Anita Thompson, 25, was asked if she was in possession of any drugs or

paraphernalia and she confirmed it was in her purse.

Both were asked to step outside and the officer asked Loschaivo if he was in

possession of any narcotics or paraphernalia and he also confirmed to have some in the backpack.

According to a press release, a computer check revealed that Thompson had three outstanding warrants and she was arrested on those.

Loschaivo was charged with possession of controlled substance.

