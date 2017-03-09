Man who went on shopping spree with stolen credit card wanted

Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying a credit card abuse suspect.

On Feb. 6, the victim took his car to get repaired at the 600 block of West Florida.

He left his credit card inside the middle console of his car.

We’re told the victim later found out that someone had taken his card and went on a shopping spree.

The suspect is described as a heavy set Hispanic male, approximately 5’6” with facial hair and was last seen wearing a Texas Rangers ball cap.

He was last seen driving an older model white four-door Cadillac Deville.

If you have any information call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.