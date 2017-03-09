Early spring temperatures a problem for allergies

With a mild winter in West Texas, warmer temperatures have come through the area earlier than usual.

"We've seen less of a break, a lot of times in the winter we have a longer break between when patients allergies symptoms are getting worse," Jackie Wilson, family nurse practitioner at Texan Allergy said. "Usually fall and spring are the worst and we've kind of seen less of a lull in that trend then we normally do."

The growth in plants and trees have appeared sooner than usual with the hotter than normal temperatures.

This impacts allergies tremendously and Wilson said this is something she tries to warn her patients beforehand with spring approaching.

"So that's given opportunity for plants to grow sooner than normal," Wilson said. "Plants and weeds, trees have started blossoming sooner so that's increasing the pollen count in the air and then you add to that the high winds that we've had."

This is when normal allergies symptoms can pop up such as nasal congestion, nasal drainage, sore throat, itchy and runny eyes.

Wilson said weather conditions do increase the symptoms.

"Especially out in West Texas," Wilson said. "We have a lot of high winds gusty winds and also a lot of fluctuation in temperatures, where it can be colder one day and really warm the next."

With spring-like weather coming in sooner than usual, Wilson said its best to boost your immune system and start taking allergy medicine before your symptoms arrive.