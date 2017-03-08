NewsWest 9 catches up with red hot wranglers

Odessa College Wrangler Baseball has won 12 straight games.

This includes Tuesdays win over Midland College.

What does the team feel are their best strengths?



" Definitely our hitting. We are almost hitting .400 as a club right now, that's really good, but our pitching has also been helping us out." Said wranglers Kyler Castillo

Wranglers Mitch Holding says " I think we are making most of what we got. We are battling at our at bats, getting guys on base. Scoring lots of runs, is a good thing. Winning lots of games, and everyone is enjoying it, so we are doing pretty well."

Odessa College Wrangler Baseball Head Coach Kurtis Lay says " I tell you what, our guys just have great chemistry amongst each other. They have fun at the yard everyday, they believe in each other. It's a light hearted dug out on game day and so far its transitioned out on the ball field."

Wranglers next game is Friday versus Luna Community College.

