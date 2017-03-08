Authorities responding to large fire in West Odessa

Responders are on the scene of a structure fire in West Odessa.

Odessa Fire Rescue was called out to 11568 West Quinn Drive around noon.

We're told a man was sleeping inside a mobile home when the fire started. There were also two small dogs inside the home.

The man and dogs made it out safely and no injuries are being reported.

The Red Cross is helping and assisting the man.

There is no word on the cause at the time.

