Natural gas pipeline coming to Presidio

The City of Presidio has announced plans to construct a natural gas pipeline.

The pipeline will deliver natural gas from the Trans-Pecos Pipeline to the Presidio Industrial Park.

According to a press release, The pipeline will initially terminate at the Industrial Park and will supply natural gas to the Biad Chili plant currently under construction.

“This is a significant step forward in fostering renewed economic development for the City of Presidio as this pipeline will provide the first natural gas pipeline service in our area”, said Brad Newton, Executive Director of Presidio’s Municipal Development District (PMDD). “Not only will this allow us to provide critical natural gas service to the Biad Chili Plant, it will provide the City the opportunity to expand its tax base and provide a stimulus for future growth.”

“West Texas Gas is very pleased to finally have the ability to offer natural gas service to the Presidio area. After the 1998 acquisition of our transmission pipeline system serving the Fort Davis community and surrounding greenhouses, along with the Cities of Balmorhea, Marfa and Alpine; West Texas Gas has searched for ways to serve the market along the Presidio-Ojinaga border. The Trans-Pecos Pipeline and Biad Chili Plant have now provided that opportunity”, says Richard Hatchett, President of West Texas Gas.

The new pipeline is expected to be in service by June 2017.

