Police looking for Odessa burglary suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking for your help identifying a burglary suspect.

On Feb. 27, just after 3 p.m., authorities were called out to 3514 Andrews Highway in reference to a burglary of a building.

Investigation revealed an unknown male had forced entry and burglarized the business.

Anyone with information regarding the man in the pictures is asked to contact Det. S. Chavez at (432) 335-3347 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333- TIPS.

