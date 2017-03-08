Midland Co. 4-H collecting water for Panhandle firefighters - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Co. 4-H collecting water for Panhandle firefighters

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland County 4-H is collecting water for firefighters battling the Panhandle fires. 

Anyone who wants to donate water bottles and help out the cause can do so now through March 10 at noon. 

The bottles can be dropped off at the Extension Office on 2445 East Hwy 80.

