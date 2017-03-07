Odessa man dies in a fatal wreck in Pecos County - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa man dies in a fatal wreck in Pecos County

By Claudia Nsangolo, Producer
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa man died after a crash in Coyanosa Monday morning.

Department of Public Safety officials said Cesar Ortega-Morales, 47, was driving his Ford pick up down FM 1776 when the vehicle rolled over. 

Officials said Morales was driving 75 miles per hour and was not wearing a seat belt. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

