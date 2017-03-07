Odessa man dies in a fatal wreck in Pecos County

An Odessa man died after a crash in Coyanosa Monday morning. (Source: KWES)

Department of Public Safety officials said Cesar Ortega-Morales, 47, was driving his Ford pick up down FM 1776 when the vehicle rolled over.

Officials said Morales was driving 75 miles per hour and was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

