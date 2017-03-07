Falcons talk tournament

#2 ranked U.T.P.B. Falcon Bbasketball will take on #7 Texas A&M Kingsville in the first game of the 2017 NJCAA Region 2 South Central Regional

Tournament.

What does head coach Andy Newman think they have to do to win this tournament.

" We have to still get better defensively. Our scoring in the Lone Star Tournament was so good. We were really sharing the ball. We took some defensive possessions off, when we started getting that lead. We built the lead up to 17, I think in both games against Commerce then also against Angelo. Then we started to get a little relaxed on the defensive end." Said Andy Newman

The falcons first game will be Saturday.

