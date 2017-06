The Odessa College Wranglers won its first conference game Tuesday. (Source: KWES)

On Tuesday, The Odessa Wranglers out slugged the Midland College Chaps.

Wranglers: 15

Chaps: 14

Angel Torres: (2-3) 2 RBI

Wade Raburn: (2-5) 2 RBI

Wranglers improve to 14-2.

Chaps drop to 9-5.

