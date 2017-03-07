Monahans native dies trying to save cattle in Panhandle wildfire

Sad news to report following the large wildfire that sparked up in the Texas Panhandle.

We're told Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace and Sloan Everett were killed in the fire trying to save cattle.

We've learned that Sydney Wallace was from Monahans and attended Monahans High School, where she was in the National Honor Society and ran track.

She also attended West Texas A&M and graduated in May of 2016.

Crockett is from McLean, Texas.

