E.C.I.S.D. taking precautionary measures following smoke in area

Smoke from the Panhandle wild fires has made its way to the Permian Basin this morning.

The heavy smoke and ashy smell has left many wondering if it’s safe for their children to be outside.

Local school districts have reached out addressing the issue.

Mike Adkins, with Ector County ISD tells us all ECISD elementary schools will be keeping their students indoors, opting out outdoor of P.E. and recess for the day.

After consulting with medical experts, ECISD has decided to let the middle and high schools decide whether they want to go outside during the time allotted.

According to a press release, the school district is still evaluating after-school practice and games scheduled for today.

Midland ISD is also advising schools to keep students indoors.

We will update you as we learn more.

