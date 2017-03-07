Panhandle wildfire smoke moving into the Permian Basin

Skies are hazy and the smell of fire is lingering in the West Texas region this morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement saying, smoke from wildfires in the Texas Panhandle has moved into the Permian Basin behind a cold front.

"Residents may smell smoke through the morning, however no fires have been reported in the Permian Basin or southeastern New Mexico. Northeast winds behind the cold front will persist this morning, but should veer around to the east by this afternoon, and likely allow the smell of smoke, or any visible smoke in the air, to dissipate."

