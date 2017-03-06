lady chaps basketball gearing up for tournament

The Midland College Lady Chap Basketball Team is back in the NJCAA Region 5 Women's Basketball Tournament.



Head coach Ron Jones says qualifying for the regional tournament is always the teams first goal.

That is the only way to make it to the national tournament.

Coach thinks the team is playing it's best basketball of the year right now.

" I just think our energy is being sustained. I mean earlier in the year, we would play hard and then unintentionally let up a little bit. So we are keeping our energy up on defense and just better focused on playing for forty minutes. Because of that, I think we have been playing much better lately." Said Ron Jones

Lady chaps Tae'lor Hodge says " Lately we are just playing as a team. Everybody playing their role and just picking it up on the defensive end. Just executing what we are supposed to do offensively. It's all just been coming together. "

Lady chaps Janea Bunn says "One of the main things that we are doing is defense. We are starting to really click and realize what coach wants us to do. So we are just out there producing it out on the court. "

The Midland College Lady Chaps first game of the tournament will be Wednesday versus McLennan Community College.

