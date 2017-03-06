Falcons set to take on Texas A&M Kingsville

#2 ranked UTPB Falcon Basketball will take on #7 ranked Texas A&M Kingsville in the first game of the 2017 NJCAA Region 2 South Central Regional

Tournament. The game is set for March, 11th.

On Sunday, the falcons won the lone star conference tournament.

Just before that they won the conference regular season.

They finished the season with a 14-4 record versus conference teams, including 7 straight wins to finish the season.

