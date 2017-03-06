Midland man killed in Martin County crash

A Midland man is dead after his semi lost control and rolled over.

DPS officials reported 48-year-old Isiaka Falana was driving his 2007 Mack Truck Tractor towing a semi-trailer off of FM 2002.

The crash happened outside of Martin County. Falana made a 90 degree turn at an unsafe speed which caused him to roll.

Officials say Falana was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.