Falcons win Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship

The U.T.P.B. Falcon Basketball Team beat Angelo State in the 2017 Lone Star Conference Tournament Championship game.

Final score: 93-85.

Johnnie Lacy led the falcons with 24 points.

Josh Morris pitched in 10 points, 11 rebounds.

Daeshon Francis was named the tournament MVP.

Johnnie Lacy, Sammy Allen and James McPherson were named to the all tournament team.

The falcons will next play in the NCAA Region 2 tournament in Colorado.

